How you can help this Richmond robotics team go to the World Championships

RICHMOND, Va. — The Thomas Jefferson High School robotics team, also known as the VikingBots, are headed to the World Championships after winning the silver medal in the FIRST Chesapeake robotics District Competition Championship this weekend.

The group of Richmond teens competed against 57 of the best and brightest high school robotics teams in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C.

The competition, recognized as the premier high school engineering challenge, was held at George Mason University EagleBank Arena in Fairfax.

It was VikingBots first time in the competition in their 11-year history.

The team had six weeks to design, build, program, modify and test a robot for the competition. After winning the silver medal, the VikingBots qualified for the World Championships in Detroit April 24-27.

Now, the team needs your help.

Unlike most well-funded teams, the VikingBots have been supported by donations and grants from the community and local businesses.

The team is in need $15,000 to attend the World Championships.

“Please help us cap off this amazing season with the trip of a lifetime to show to the WORLD that we, 25 kids from the heart of Richmond, are truly among the best in science, technology, engineering, and math!” said the GoFundMe page.

If you would like to donate to their GoFundMe page, click here.