Severe weather possible Sunday in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The majority of late Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon will be rain free, but we are tracking showers and storms later in the afternoon and especially into the night. There is a slight risk of severe weather, with the main threats being damaging winds, hail and a possible isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

The cold front will sweep through the area and dry us out by daybreak Monday.

Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds on Monday, with cooler, gusty breezes. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Nice spring weather is on the way for the midweek period. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. After a cool Tuesday morning in the 40s, we’ll see highs around 70° Tuesday afternoon and in the upper 70s to near 80° on Wednesday.

Thursday will be dry and warm with a blend of sun and clouds. Rain chances will return to the area Friday into next Saturday.