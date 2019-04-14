× Fallen Virginia State Trooper honored by nationwide memorial run

RICHMOND, Va. — A dozen officers traveling more than 3,000 miles coast-to-coast, stopped in Virginia Sunday afternoon to pay tribute to a fallen Virginia State Trooper.

A crew of 12 officers with the Cannonball Memorial Run made a stop at the Virginia State Police Wytheville Division headquarters to honor Trooper Lucas B. Dowell. The 28-year-old trooper was shot and killed in the line of duty in February while serving a drug warrant in Cumberland County.

The officers made a formal presentation to Trooper Dowell’s parents and VSP colleagues.

The Cannonball Memorial Run was created by fellow officers to not only remember the fallen but to provide support to their families through a charity backed by donors.

The group of officers is making stops at departments who have lost officers, starting in California and ending in Washington D.C.