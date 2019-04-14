Juvenile male fighting for his life after Richmond shooting

Track rain in Richmond

Posted 10:22 pm, April 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:08PM, April 14, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – A juvenile male is fighting for his life after a shooting in South Richmond Sunday night.

Richmond Police responded to a reported shooting in the 900 block of Hill Top Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male victim. He was transported to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Police say several cars and a residence were hit by gunfire during the incident.

There is no suspect information available at this time; however, police say they are attempting to gather descriptions and additional information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or they may visit http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used.  All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

