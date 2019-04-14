× Suspect wanted in string of fast food robberies

HOPEWELL, Va — Yesterday around 10:30pm, Hopewell Police responded to a call of an armed robbery at Subway in the 600 block of W. Randolph Road. A man entered the business, approached the counter and asked to purchase a fountain drink. During the transaction the man handled the cashier a note demanding money as he displayed a gun, a preliminary investigation revealed.

After receiving an unknown amount of cash, the offender ran and got into an older make/model white, four-door sedan. He is described as a 40-50 year old, medium build black man with dark complexion and greying facial hair standing around 5’10”-6’1″. He was wearing a fishing style hat, blue jacket and gray sneakers with black and white trim.

No one was injured in the robbery.

The Hopewell Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit is considering the suspect’s possible involvement with a January 22, 2019 armed robbery at Hardee’s on Oaklawn Boulevard as well as an attempted armed robbery of Bojangles’ Chicken n’ Biscuits on February 2, 2019.

Police are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the incident, were traveling in and around the area at the time of this incident or have any information to provide regarding the armed robbery, to contact Senior Detective David Hirn at (804) 541-2284. Additionally, any person(s) who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell and wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in

Hopewell at 541-2202 or use the P3tips app.