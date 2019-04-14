Amelia deputy seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

Track rain in Richmond

Posted 4:22 pm, April 14, 2019, by , Updated at 04:37PM, April 14, 2019

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — An Amelia County deputy was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.

Virginia State Police say the crash occurred on westbound Route 360, .10 miles east of Amelia Springs Road, at approximately 10:26 p.m.

“The trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that an Amelia County Deputy driving a Dodge Charger was attempting to turn around on a vehicle with his emergency equipment activated,” said a state police spokesperson. At that time, another vehicle was backing out of a driveway.”

Police say the deputy, to avoid hitting that vehicle, veered off road right, hitting a guardrail and several trees.

The Amelia deputy was transported to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

