🎥Win tickets to movie or concert at Richmond International Film and Music Festival!

Don’t miss your chance to win a pair of tickets to a movie or concert at the Richmond International Film and Music Festival from April 23-28.

It’s super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winners starting Monday on WTVR.com:

Winner No. 1 — ?????

Winner No. 2 — ?????

Winner No. 3 — ?????

Winner No. 4 — ?????

Winner No. 5 — ?????

Winner No. 6 — ?????

Winner No. 7 — ?????

Winner No. 7 — ?????

Winner No. 8 — ?????

Winner No. 8 — ?????

Winner No. 9 — ?????

Winner No. 10 — ?????

*Must reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company. Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age, release Facebook of responsibility, and agree to Facebook’s terms of use.