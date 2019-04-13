How you could win Virginia529 College Savings Plan🎓

Don’t miss your chance to win a Virginia529 College Savings Plan.

Watch for the Play at Home Trivia question during “Battle of the Brains” Saturdays at 10 a.m. on CBS 6.

THIS WEEK’S QUESTION: What is just one of the benefits of opening a Virginia529 account? (Deduct up to $4,000 from Virginia Taxable income, free Wi-Fi, 25% off your next haircut, free state inspection)

Click here to answer the question and fill out the form for your chance to win!

And be sure to watch “Battle of the Brains” each week so you can enter the contest to increase your chances of winning. We’ll announce the randomly selected winner on June 19, 2019.