× Police investigating fatal Mosby Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Officers responded to a call for random gunfire in the 1300 block of Coalter Street around 1pm this afternoon. When they arrived on scene, they located a man who was pronounced dead on scene. Officials say that this is currently a death investigation.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yesterday around 4pm a man was shot with non-life threatening injuries in the same block. Crime Insider sources say that that victim was shot in the upper body. Police have not said that these shootings are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.