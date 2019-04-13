Monument Avenue 10K will start on time; here’s your race forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Scattered showers likely during Richmond’s Monument Avenue 10K this Saturday morning.

Rain chances will be lower this afternoon and evening. It will be a warm and muggy day with highs in the mid to upper 70s and cloudy skies.

Sunday will feature lower rain chances early in the day, with an increasing chance for showers and storms by late afternoon and evening. The highest chance for severe weather this weekend will come late Sunday night.

A cold front will move through the area on Monday, with breezy and dry conditions for the area. We’ll have mostly sunny and seasonal weather Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, with our next chance of stormy weather returning by Friday.