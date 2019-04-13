Henrico school invites Eat It, Virginia! to Career Day; students review Sugar Shack donuts

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Eat It, Virginia! participated in Career Day at Montrose Elementary School in Henrico County and learned a little about food reviewing from the 4th and 5th graders.

Career Day featured businesses all over Richmond like realtors, property managers, and stylists. The intention is to give the children an opportunity to ask questions about being in the workforce and discuss soft skills like communication, determination, work ethic and, and responsibility. One-hundred and twelve students participated in Friday’s event.

Sugar Shack provided the donuts for Eat It, Virginia’s food demonstration. The children gave constructive feedback based on their preferences on taste.

Here are a few reviews:

