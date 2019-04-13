Check out your Monument Avenue 10K results (or see how fast your friends ran)

RICHMOND, Va. — The 20th running of the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger attracted thousands of runners, walkers, and supporters to Richmond on a rainy, overcast Saturday morning. To check your results (or search how fast your friends ran) click here.

Philo Germano, a 23-year-old Syracuse University track star and Charlottesville resident, finished first running the 6.2 miles in 29:34.

Bethany Sachtleben, 27, of Fairfax, was the fastest female runner with a finishing time of 32:39. Sachtleben also won the 2018 Markel Richmond Half Marathon last November, according to the Sports Backers.

What a race!!! @Bsach1 is the 2019 Collegiate 10K Road Race Champion in 32:38 in the 4th fastest winning time in the 20 year history of the event! @Smalone_27 @ReebokBostonTC a close 2nd in 32:42! @SportsBackers #Ukrops10k #CRAchamps #rva #runRVA pic.twitter.com/k3KRbtBN6z — Collegiate Running (@CollegeRunning) April 13, 2019

VCU professor Brian P. Brown, of Mechanicsville, won the $2,500 Dash for the Cash when he crossed the finish line first, albeit with a two-mile head start.

More than 25,700 people registered for the 2019 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k. An estimated 1,330 children ran in the Virginia529 Kids Run.

Registration for the 2020 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger will open on Monday, April 15, 2019. The 2020 race will take place on Saturday, March 28, 2020.

