Police: 78-year-old Charles City man missing

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your helping locating 78-year-old Leon Whitehead. He was last seen on Saturday in the 8500 block of Samaria Lane. Around 7am the sheriff’s office received a tip that he was traveling eastbound on I-64 and stopped to ask a James City County Police Officer for directions back to Charles City County, just before he was reported missing. He was driving a black 1997 Ford F150 pick-up truck with Virginia tags ZW-3772. The truck has a distinctive scene painting on the tail gate of an eagle, his family says. Mr. Whitehead is 5’5″ and 172 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He is considered to be endangered due to mental and/or physical health concerns.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or about Whitehead’s disappearance is asked to contact the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 829-9265.