Wu-Tang Clan in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — On Friday, the Wu-Tang Clan announced their return to Richmond, their first visit in 10 years.

The group is headed to Virginia Credit Union LIVE! At Richmond Raceway on Tuesday, June 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Considered one of the greatest hip-hop groups of all time, the Clan last performed as a collective in the city back in 2009, at the former Toad’s Place (the author, along with former CBS 6 reporter Mark Holmberg, were briefly allowed inside to shoot some video).

Individual members, including Method Man, Raekwon, and Inspectah Deck, have played shows at venues like the National and the Broadberry.

The June show is part of a tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album, “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).”

But one question looms: Where will the Wu-Tang Clan eat?

Celebrities who have visited Richmond are often spotted dining at places like Mamma ‘Zu (Bruce Springsteen, Tom Hanks, the Fonz), Mama J’s (Tracy Morgan), and Buz and Ned’s (Jeff Goldblum).

But the Clan might want to consider a trip to Manchester, because the folks at Brewer’s Café are pretty big fans.

Tickets for the June performance go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. at VACULIVE.com, AXS.com, or in person at The National box office.

Cash rules everything around me, but I’m pretty sure they’ll take credit cards as well.

Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. If you like what you hear, kindly leave a review. Email feedback and questions to the show at EatItVirginia@gmail.com.