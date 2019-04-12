Track rainstorms moving through Richmond

Top-Tapping Tunes

Posted 1:23 pm, April 12, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Kathy Davis and Bradley Bishop are the talented duo behind popular bluegrass group Davis Bradley. The pair made a return trip to our studio and performed a song just for us. 

You can catch Davis Bradley performing at the 10th annual Richmond Bluegrass Jam.The event kicks off  Saturday, April 13th from 12 pm to 11 pm at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Richmond Fisher House and Virginia This Morning Host Bill Bevins will be emceeing the event. For all of the details on the event visit http://www.rvabluegrassjam.com

{THIS SEGMENT WAS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND BLUEGRASS JAM}

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.