Top-Tapping Tunes

RICHMOND, Va. - Kathy Davis and Bradley Bishop are the talented duo behind popular bluegrass group Davis Bradley. The pair made a return trip to our studio and performed a song just for us.

You can catch Davis Bradley performing at the 10th annual Richmond Bluegrass Jam.The event kicks off Saturday, April 13th from 12 pm to 11 pm at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Richmond Fisher House and Virginia This Morning Host Bill Bevins will be emceeing the event. For all of the details on the event visit http://www.rvabluegrassjam.com

{THIS SEGMENT WAS SPONSORED BY THE RICHMOND BLUEGRASS JAM}