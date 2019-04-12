× Tim Reid’s 2019 Spring Fashion Showcase

RICHMOND, VA. — April 27th from 5pm to 7pm, Tim Reid Productions 4th annual Cultural Fashion Showcase.

International and regional designers will showcase an eclectic mix of colorful styles and fashions. Featured Ethiopian designers include Elizabeth Techane and Panama’s Jean Quijano. Regional designers from New York, Washington, DC and Virginia, include: Malcolm Staples, Bernard L. Moore, Victor Hou, Letwa Linnetta Gooden, Helen Asrat, Lenny White, and Tim Reid, with his first collection for men. International host and designer, Salome is back with her latest Ethiopian collection, which highlights her work with the women of Ethiopia. Daphne Maxwell Reid will also debut her latest collection.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tim-reids-2019-spring-fashion-showcase-tickets-54568611185?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete

A portion of the event’s proceeds help fund the activities of Legacy Media Institute, a non-profit 501 (C)(3) organization dedicated to bringing together leading professionals in the film and television industry, young men and woman who seek a career in the entertainment media. By means of its international outreach and programs, the Institute endeavors to promote excellence and accountability throughout the process of content creation that reflects a diverse global society.

To learn more about the Legacy Media Institute, visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Legacy-Media-Institute-275089622600736/#