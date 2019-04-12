Thief realizes dash cam is recording him during Chesterfield car break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va., -- A suspect is wanted by Chesterfield detectives after a dash cam captures him rummaging through a car.

Chesterfield Police released the dash cam video on Friday calling for "Facebook detectives" to help solve the case.

"At about 7:30 a.m. yesterday (April 11, 2019), police responded to the 4700 block of Milfax Road where unknown suspects had rummaged through and stolen items from several cars," the post read.

Police said various items were stolen, but the thief does notice a dash cam recording his every action.

The video showed the suspect attempt to cover the camera lens with his fingers before running away.

JaMahl Sapp said his wife's car was also targeted.

"My wife came back to the house screaming," Sapp recalled. "They took her wallet, but luckily we found it in the grass. I guess he dropped it."

Sapp stated while he feels violated he would offer the suspect a hand rather than him lead a life of crime.

"I would ask him do you need anything? We would gladly help you if you need anything," he explained. "I would help him if he needs something and I would talk to him."

Multiple neighbors in the Ashley Village subdivision said the suspect also rifled through their cars, but left behind items strewn across front yards.

If you recognize this suspect you're asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Police remind you to not forget to remove valuables from your vehicles and lock them up.