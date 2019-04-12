× Richmond couple buys Stoplight Gelato Cafe from special owner

RICHMOND, Va. — From the moment Mike Wilbert and fiancee Caitlin Kilcoin stepped foot in the Stoplight Gelato Cafe about two years ago, they knew its owner was on to something special.

“It was truly a neighborhood gathering place,” Wilbert said. “Everyone was welcoming and the space was inviting … it was a great experience.”

Stoplight founder Barbara Given had just launched her venture at 405 Brook Road in Jackson Ward.

‘They were so kind,” Given said of her first encounter with the couple. “They certainly didn’t waste any time expressing their support for the café … and their intentions.”

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.\

Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. If you like what you hear, kindly leave a review. Email feedback and questions to the show at EatItVirginia@gmail.com.