SoulShine Studios yoga gym coming to Stony Point Fashion Park

RICHMOND, Va. — A Southside mall has added another nontraditional tenant.

Yoga gym SoulShine Studios is preparing to open at Stony Point Fashion Park.

SoulShine is owned by Marybeth Grinnan, Niki Schemmel and Jessica Forsythe, three longtime friends who’ve taught yoga classes at ACAC Fitness and Wellness Center’s Midlothian location for years.

Grinnan said SoulShine will offer Nia yoga classes, a type of yoga that combines martial arts, dance and yoga.

“It’s not an interval training class,” Grinnan said. “Elements of each are infused into every class. It’s a way for people to expand their movement tendencies.”

