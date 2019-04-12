× Sources: Richmond Public Schools ‘Cleaning house,’ multiple principals removed

RICHMOND, Va. — Several high level sources with Richmond Public Schools confirmed to CBS 6’s Melissa Hipolit that 10 school principals will not retain their positions next school year.

The decision was made by administrative staff who made recommendations to the school board for review, according to sources.

Seventeen principals went on improvement plans earlier this year and 10 were recommended for removal from their position, those sources said.

The principals will finish out the school year, but will either resign or take other jobs within RPS at the end of the school year.

Superintendent Jason Kamras and School Board Chair Dawn Paige both would not confirm the shake up citing personnel matters.

Sources also said RPS hired a Principal Recruiter this year in anticipation of the changes.

This is a developing story.