Request to move baby born without skin to another hospital approved after insurance company ‘inundated with complaints’

SAN ANTONIO – One day after Medicaid denied a life-saving hospital move to a baby born without skin, the insurance provider has changed its mind and approved, according to KABB.

The family of 3-month-old Ja’bari Gray said Medicaid and hospital officials were overwhelmed with complaints after the story of the denial broke Thursday.

At that time, Medicaid had reportedly denied transferring Gray to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston for life-saving treatment, according to WOAI. Priscilla Monaldo said she was told they would be ‘out of network’ and the company couldn’t cover the transfer or stay at that hospital.

Gray was born Jan. 1, 2019 with no skin from the neck down, as well as damage to his airway, KABB reported.