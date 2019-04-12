Rain showers, thunderstorms in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The pattern over the next few days will be one that is more conducive for showers and thunderstorms in the Mid-Atlantic, while still remaining warm.

Friday will begin dry, but scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening hours.

Rain chances will continue throughout Saturday as the pattern strengthens over the area.

The main upper-level storm will come through the area late Sunday, bringing us our best chance for showers and storms.

The cold front associated with the aforementioned storm system will sweep through the area on Monday, bringing milder and drier air into the region.

Expect cool nights and warm afternoons through the middle of next week. Another storm system will approach the region Thursday and Friday, bringing showers and storms back into the area.

Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. If you like what you hear, kindly leave a review. Email feedback and questions to the show at EatItVirginia@gmail.com.