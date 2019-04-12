× RACC offering $20 pet adoptions to make more space for pets in need

RICHMOND, Va. – If you are looking to add a furry friend to your family, Richmond Animal Care and Control has a great offer for you.

RACC is offering $20 pet adoptions for a limited time in an effort to make more space for pets in need.

The special price will only be available Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13.

“Please help us save a life; adopt a homeless pet today!” RACC wrote on Facebook.

The regular price for adoptions is $100, which includes a spay or neuter procedure, age-appropriate vaccinations, flea/tick treatment while in shelter, Heartworm/FIV test, and a microchip.

To adopt a pet from RACC, you must be 18 years of age or older, provide a current photo ID (driver’s license or state ID card), and provide a carrier for your adopted cat or a leash and collar for your adopted dog. You must also complete an adoption application form and interview process to ensure that each pet adopted will be matched to the most compatible new owner.

The adoption center is open Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information about the adoption process click here.