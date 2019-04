STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Two lanes of Interstate 95 northbound remain closed at Quantico Marine Corps Base (Exit 148) due to a multi-vehicle accident, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

One lane reopened to traffic at about 2:50 p.m.

Drivers were warned about “significant” northbound traffic and urged to avoid the area.

No further details about the crash were immediately available.

