RICHMOND , Va. - The Party for the Planet presented by Viridiant is coming up later this month and Executive Director KC Bleile stopped by our studio to tell us more. The event will feature the Earth Day 5K Race, live music, kid friendly activities and much more!

Party for the Planet kicks off on Saturday, April 27th from 11 am to 3 m at the Historic Tredegar. The event is FREE and open to the public.

Party for the Planet is presented by Viridiant. Viridiant is a statewide non-profit, based in Richmond, that helps builders, developers and homeowner create structures that are more affordable, more livable and more durable. The organization highlights the undeniably positive benefits of energy efficiency through education, consultation, and certification programs. With over 10 years of experience in sustainable construction, Viridiant prides itself on being the expert resource for leading the change in high performance building for this region.

For more information you can visit www.partyfortheplanetrva.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PARTY FOR THE PLANET PRESENTED BY VIRIDIANT}