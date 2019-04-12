Track rainstorms moving through Richmond

It’s Time for a *Peak Adventure

Posted 1:28 pm, April 12, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Get ready to enjoy *peak summer adventure at the 9th Annual Summer Adventure Expo. Publisher for Richmond Family Magazine Margaret Thompson, along with Kevin Tobin from Peak Experiences stopped by our LIVE show and shared a preview of the event with us. 

The 9th Annual Richmond Family Magazine Summer Adventure Expo is this Sunday, April 14th from 1 pm to 4 pm at Peak Experiences/Sports Center of Richmond on Overbrook Road. The event is rain or shine and FREE for families. For more information you can visitwww.richmondfamilymagazine.com 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.