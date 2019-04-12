It’s Time for a *Peak Adventure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Get ready to enjoy *peak summer adventure at the 9th Annual Summer Adventure Expo. Publisher for Richmond Family Magazine Margaret Thompson, along with Kevin Tobin from Peak Experiences stopped by our LIVE show and shared a preview of the event with us.

The 9th Annual Richmond Family Magazine Summer Adventure Expo is this Sunday, April 14th from 1 pm to 4 pm at Peak Experiences/Sports Center of Richmond on Overbrook Road. The event is rain or shine and FREE for families. For more information you can visitwww.richmondfamilymagazine.com