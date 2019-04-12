Here are the movies and shows coming to Disney+

Get ready to binge watch some of your favorite movies and shows on Disney+, where subscribers will find everything from “Frozen” to “The Simpsons.”

Disney’s new streaming service will launch in North America on November 12, 2019. It will cost $6.99 a month, or $69.99 a year. That’s half of what Netflix charges for its standard plan.

By the end of the first year, Disney says the service will have more than 7,500 TV episodes and 500 movies.

Here’s some of what will be available:

Live Action Series

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (available at launch)

The Mandalorian (available at launch)

Diary of a Female President (launching in year one)

The Falcon and the Winter Solider (launching in year one)

Loki (launching in Year Two)

Untitled Cassian Andor Series (launching in year two)

WandaVision (launching in year ywo)

Animated Series & Shorts

Forky Asks a Question (available at launch)

SparkShorts (available at launch)

Lamp Life (launching in year one)

Monsters at Work (launching in year one)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (launching in year one)

Marvel’s What If…? (launching in year one)

Documentaries, Unscripted Series & Live Specials

Encore! (available at launch)

Untitled Walt Disney Imagineering Documentary Series (available at launch)

Marvel’s Hero Project (available at launch)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (available at launch)

Be Our Chef (launching in year one)

Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies (launching in year one)

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 (launching in year one)

Magic of Animal Kingdom (launching in year one)

Marvel’s 616 (launching in year one)

(Re)Connect (launching in year one)

Rogue Trip (launching in year one)

Shop Class (launching in year one)

Earthkeepers (launching in year two)

Ink & Paint (launching in year two)

Original Films

Lady & The Tramp (available at launch)

Noelle (launching in year one)

The Phineas and Ferb Movie (launching in year one)

Stargirl (launching in year one)

Timmy Failure (launching in year one)

Togo (launching in year one)

Recent Releases

Captain Marvel

Dumbo

Avengers: Endgame

Aladdin

Toy Story 4

The Lion King

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Frozen 2

Star Wars: Episode IX

Library Highlights

Films

101 Dalmatians

A Bug’s Life

A Goofy Movie

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Bambi

Bao

Big Hero 6

Born in China

Cars

Fantasia

Finding Dory

Finding Nemo

Free Solo

Frozen

Fun and Fancy Free

Hercules

High School Musical

Honey I Shrunk the Kids

Inside Out

Iron Man

Lady and the Tramp

Lilo & Stitch

Mary Poppins

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Moana

Monsters University

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Pixar Short Films Collection Vol 1

Ratatouille

Remember the Titans

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Sleeping Beauty

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (animated series)

Steamboat Willie

The Good Dinosaur

The Incredibles

The Little Mermaid

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Prince & The Pauper (1990)

The Princess Diaries

The Rocketeer

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (short)

The Sword in the Stone

The Three Caballeros

Thor: The Dark World

Toy Story

Tron (1982)

Up

Wall-E

Zootopia

TV shows

Amazing Planet

Andi Mack (seasons one-three)

Boy Meets World

Brain Games

Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan

Dr. K’s Exotic Animals

Dr. Oakley Yukon Vet

Drain the Ocean

DuckTales (1987)

DuckTales (2016, season one)

Earth Live

Goof Troop

Great Migrations

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things

Kim Possible

Malcolm in the Middle

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (animated series)

Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man (animated series)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers (seasons one and two)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Mickey Mouse Shorts

One Strange Rock

Raven’s Home

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue

Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series)

That’s So Raven

The Incredible

Dr. Pol

The Simpsons

Unlikely Animal Friends

Wicked Tuna