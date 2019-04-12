× Florida man arrested outside Olive Garden after eating pasta belligerently

NAPLES, Fla. — A drunk Florida man was arrested outside Olive Garden after eating pasta in an inappropriate manner.

According to the Miami Herald, officers with Naples Police Department were dispatched to the chain restaurant around 3:30 p.m. Sunday regarding a disturbance.

A man was reportedly asking restaurant patrons for money and yelling at them using explicit language.

When police arrived they discovered a shirtless man sitting on a bench outside the establishment. The man was allegedly shoveling spaghetti into his mouth with his hands.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Ben Padgett, was placed under arrest for disorderly intoxication, according to the newspaper.

However, before being placed in handcuffs officers gave Padgett a paper towel so he could wipe the pasta off his face.

The Herald also reports while in the back of the police car, Padgett began violently twisting his body, kicking his legs and smashing his head against the metal cage partition.

Padgett was transported to the Naples Jail Center.

He reportedly faced an additional charge of resisting an officer without violence and was released on a $2,000 bond.