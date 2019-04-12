Track rainstorms moving through Richmond

Fisher-Price recalls 5 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers due to infant deaths

Posted 5:12 pm, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 05:13PM, April 12, 2019

Fisher-Price issued a recall of 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers Friday after multiple infants were found to have died while the product was in use.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Division’s website, 30 infant fatalities have occurred when infants rolled over while unrestrained “or other circumstances” since the product was introduced in 2009.

Consumers are advised to stop using the sleepers immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

Rock ‘n Play Sleepers were sold at major retailers for between $40 and $49.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.