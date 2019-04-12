Duck Donuts opening new location in the Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. — Duck Donuts is opening a new location inside Richmond’s historic Altria Theater.

The North Carolina-based doughnut chain will celebrate their grand opening on Saturday, April 13, following the Monument Avenue 10K, which concludes at the Altria Theater.

The new shop will serve fresh donuts 7 days a week to customers and will be open outside of theater hours, as well as observe special hours for theater attendees.

The store can be accessed from the street and is located at 6 North Laurel Street, between the box office and main auditorium.

The Altria Theater location is the company’s first nontraditional franchise location.

“The Altria Theater has been an iconic landmark in Richmond for nearly 100 years, bringing together families and joyful entertainment in the community,” said owner Jerry Langford. “We are excited to serve warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts in the heart of downtown Richmond to theater attendees, Virginia Commonwealth University and everyday guests.”

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 150 customers will receive a Duck Donuts gift bag, including a 10 or 20 percent reusable Lucky Duck card good for the rest of 2019. The first 250 kids will get a treat bag with a choice of party favors.

Customers can also enjoy free donut and coffee samples.

