Woman escapes Hanover house fire, rescues dog

Posted 12:21 pm, April 12, 2019, by and , Updated at 12:23PM, April 12, 2019

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A Hanover woman suffered smoke inhalation after she escaped a Friday morning house fire. The woman, whose injuries were considered non-life threatening, was able to rescue her dog on her way out of the Drinkard Way home in Mechanicsville.

"Upon arrival, crews found a single story residence with fire/smoke conditions throughout and one patient with burns/smoke inhalation in the front yard," a Hanover Fire and EMS spokesperson said. "An aggressive interior fire attack and search for any additional occupants were quickly completed. No other injuries were reported."

A cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.