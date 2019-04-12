Woman escapes Hanover house fire, rescues dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A Hanover woman suffered smoke inhalation after she escaped a Friday morning house fire. The woman, whose injuries were considered non-life threatening, was able to rescue her dog on her way out of the Drinkard Way home in Mechanicsville.

"Upon arrival, crews found a single story residence with fire/smoke conditions throughout and one patient with burns/smoke inhalation in the front yard," a Hanover Fire and EMS spokesperson said. "An aggressive interior fire attack and search for any additional occupants were quickly completed. No other injuries were reported."

A cause of the fire remains under investigation.