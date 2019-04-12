Track rainstorms moving through Richmond

Outer Banks fire destroys The Christmas Mouse store

Posted 4:07 pm, April 12, 2019, by

NAGS HEAD, North Carolina — A two-alarm fire destroyed part of The Christmas Mouse store in Nags Head Friday afternoon, according to obxtoday.com.

The store, on S. Croatan Highway (U.S. 158), was an Outer Banks staple since 1987.

No injuries were immediately reported and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.\

Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. If you like what you hear, kindly leave a review. Email feedback and questions to the show at EatItVirginia@gmail.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.