Outer Banks fire destroys The Christmas Mouse store

NAGS HEAD, North Carolina — A two-alarm fire destroyed part of The Christmas Mouse store in Nags Head Friday afternoon, according to obxtoday.com.

The store, on S. Croatan Highway (U.S. 158), was an Outer Banks staple since 1987.

No injuries were immediately reported and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.\

Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. If you like what you hear, kindly leave a review. Email feedback and questions to the show at EatItVirginia@gmail.com.