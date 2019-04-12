× Ariana Grande shares brain scan and opens up about PTSD

Ariana Grande took to Instagram to share photos of her brain scan that she says shows post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Hilarious and terrifying,” she captioned the photo, adding that it is “not a joke.”

PTSD is an anxiety disorder that can develop in some people after witnessing or being involved in traumatic events. Charles B. Nemeroff, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Psychiatry at The University of Texas at Austin said several studies have shown changes in the brains of patients with PTSD.

“There is no doubt that PTSD changes the way the brain responds to trauma-related and other emotional stimuli, however there are not brain imaging tests that are diagnostic of PTSD.” he told CNN.

This isn’t the first time the singer has been open about her struggles since the suicide bombing that killed 22 people at her concert in Manchester, United Kingdom, in May 2017.

Grande said she didn’t think she’d ever know how to talk about the attack “and not cry” in a July 2018 interview with British Vogue.

“I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well,” Grande said of suffering the symptoms of PTSD. “I feel like I shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience — like I shouldn’t even say anything.”

Grande’s supporters have expressed concern for the 25-year-old on social media. Many are urging her to take time away from the spotlight to heal.

“I just hope she doesn’t overwork herself and drain herself anymore mentally/physically,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Honestly she needs a break. a very long one. just to fully heal and take in everything that has happened to her,” another wrote.

After seeing responses to her brain scan post, the singer shared a story on Instagram in which she said she’s doing her best, even though her brain “looks like the world map.”

“Didn’t mean to startle anyone with my brain thingy,” she wrote on Instagram. “I love science and seeing the physical reality of what’s going on in there was incredible to me. Someday, when I’m more healed up, we can talk more about it.”