16-year-old boy charged with arson in Hopewell church fire

HOPEWELL, Va. – A 16-year-old boy has been charged with arson in connection with a fire last week at the Hopewell Church of the Nazarene.

Police confirm the juvenile has been served six petitions for arson, two counts of burglary, trespassing, grand larceny and vandalism/destruction of property.

The teen has not been identified because of his age.

Firefighters were called to the Hopewell Church of the Nazarene off Smithfield Avenue around 10:40 p.m. on April 5. When crews arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke shooting up from the church.

Investigators believe the blaze started in the sanctuary of the church. No one was injured.

Church officials said in a Facebook post the structure is likely a total loss.

"It is with a heavy heart that we report our beloved church suffered a catastrophic fire late last night," the post reads. "Thankfully the professional first responders from Hopewell Fire & Rescue and Hopewell Police Department contained the fire quickly, and prevented a spread to our neighbors..."

David Woods, senior pastor at the church, said he and his congregation are shocked someone set fire to their church.

"It's still a matter of I cannot believe it," Woods said. "This is not a church. It's a church building. Our church is a population of people that are called together to make a difference in the world."

The fire did not stop members of the church from holding their Sunday services.

"Our place of gathering is gone," Woods said. "So, we’re concentrating on moving ahead, because as a church we are a community, not isolated to the Church of the Nazarene or even the church in Hopewell, but we are a worldwide body of Christ that strives to make a difference."

The church is accepting donations. Click here for more information.