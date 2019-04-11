Taking flight with Fighting Gravity Fitness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Aerial Yoga combines traditional yoga, pilates, dance and acrobatics with the use of the of a hammock. The popular fitness trend has many health benefits including improving your flexibility, circulation, cardiovascular health and joint mobility. Host Jessica Noll recently stopped by local Aerial Yoga studio Fighting Gravity Fitness and spoke with Owner and Instructor Audrey Bonafe.

Fighting Gravity Fitness is located at 1911 W. Cary Street in Richmond. For more information you can visit https://fightinggravityfit.com