Rep. Donald McEachin recovering after being hospitalized for blood clot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Rep. Donald McEachin is recovering after being admitted into the hospital last week for a blood clot, McEachin’s office confirms to CBS 6.

McEachin, who represents Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, has been getting treatment for a blood clot in his leg and remains in the hospital.

The Congressman is expected to be released soon and return to Washington after the two-week district break, according to his office.

McEachin has represented the 4th Congressional District since being elected in 2016. The district includes portions of Central Virginia including, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights City, Dinwiddie, Henrico, Hopewell City, Petersburg City, Prince George, and Richmond City.