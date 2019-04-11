× Pulp Fiction RVA food truck to make permanent home in Lakeside

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — After a year on the road, a local food truck is settling into a vacant Lakeside storefront.

Pulp Fiction RVA, a mobile operation that launched in 2018 serving smoothies, juices, salads and wraps, is preparing to open a cafe at 5411 Lakeside Ave.

Dubbed Pulp Fiction Lakeside, the cafe will offer coffee, bagels and other to-go foods out of the space that most recently was occupied by Early Bird Biscuit Co.

