Police issue alert for missing Chesterfield man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police have asked for help finding Anthony Berrios.

Berrios, 24, was last seen in October 2016, at his home on Warrior Drive in Chesterfield.

“Police have been investigating his disappearance, and at this time have no further leads. Berrios also has ties to the Bronx, New York, area,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “[He’s] about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has black hair and a light complexion. He was last seen with an ankle brace and using crutches.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.