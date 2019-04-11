Say hello to Nikki-Dee’s baby girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The CBS 6 family grew a little bigger this week thanks to morning meteorologist Nikki-Dee Ray and her husband David.

"We welcomed a precious gift from God into this world!" Nikki-Dee posted on her Facebook page.

Windley-Ray Jeanette arrived Wednesday weighing 7 pounds 3 ounces and measuring 19.6 inches, Nikki-Dee reported.

"Windley comes from David’s side, as his mother is named for her maternal aunt, Ann Windley. Ray obviously comes from my side of the family, and Jeanette is my Nana’s name," she said. "We are all doing well and overwhelmed with thankfulness for our growing family."

Early reports indicate Nikki-Dee's son T. Copeland approves of his baby sister.

"After only a few minutes of uncertainty, T. Copeland immediately fell in love," Nikki-Dee said. "[He] even gave her some kisses! Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers, we felt them all!"

Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. If you like what you hear, kindly leave a review. Email feedback and questions to the show at EatItVirginia@gmail.com.