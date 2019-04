HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has a new addition to their family, and he has four legs.

The bloodhound pup was donated to the department by a family whose 17-year-old son “Jud” recently died unexpectedly.

Deputy Braxton Reed felt the best way to honor the couple, and to thank them, was to name his new K9 partner “Jud” after their son.

“Jud” will join Deputy Reed as the newest addition to the HCSO K9 Unit.