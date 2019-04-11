× Driver who killed Hanover firefighter could face new charges

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Charges against the truck driver who crashed into a Hanover fire truck, killing Hanover Fire-EMS Lieutenant Brad Clark, have been set aside by county prosecutors. The Hanover Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office said it was choosing not to proceed with the misdemeanor and infraction charges against Lester Lewis Labarge, 49, during a court hearing Thursday.

Instead, prosecutors said, they would seek a grand jury indictment against the driver.

The grand jury is scheduled to meet next week to consider the new charges. The Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney in Hanover would not clarify which charges the office would seek against Labarge.

Labarge was driving a big rig on October 11, 2018, in the middle of Tropical Storm Michael, as Clark and other firefighters were responding to a crash on I-295 near Pole Green Road.

While the firefighters worked along the side of the interstate, Labarge crashed into them.

The charged set aside Thursday included reckless driving and having inoperable brakes.

This is a developing story.