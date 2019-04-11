Jam out to support veterans and active military at the Richmond Bluegrass Jam

Posted 3:43 pm, April 11, 2019, by
RICHMOND, Va. -   Grandpa Eddie's is among many local food truck vendors that will be at the Richmond Bluegrass Jam offering smoked pork sandwiches and their signature half-sour pickles. Carey Friedman is here to give us a taste and to share more about the event. The 10th Annual Richmond Bluegrass Jam benefitting Richmond Fisher House is happening this Saturday, April 13th from Noon to 11pm at the Cultural Arts Center of Glen Allen. Admission is free but donations are encouraged. Our own Jessica Noll and Bill Bevins will be emceeing for a portion of the event. For more information visit www.rvabluegrassjam.com
