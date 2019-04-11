Heroes 4 Autism: How this dynamic duo is spreading awareness and acceptance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Tim Sutton and Austin Gammon. A dynamic duo in Hanover County if there ever was one. Both share a common goal. Dispel myths and shine the light on those living with autism like Austin.

“We’re here. We’re trying to bring awareness,” said Tim.

Tim, a 30-year veteran law enforcement officer, is a lead trainer with the non-profit Heroes 4 Autism a branch of the Giving Back Fund.

“Being there for a support system for those families is huge,” said Tim.

He educates businesses, schools, and first responders how to recognize neighbors with cognitive disorders which may de-escalate tense situations.

“I think neurotypical people around the world need to give people with autism a chance because they are an amazing resource,” said Sutton.

Tim says it’s vital to raise awareness and acceptance of people like his friend Austin Gammon.

“I think he is comfortable with people accepting him now,” said Austin.

Austin is proving a lot of people wrong. He works at Lowe's in Mechanicsville and volunteers at a veterinary clinic.

“Us people with Autism, we want to be treated like everyone else,” said Austin. “An individual with autism is just as hard a worker than anyone else.”

“He’s a hero. Whether he realizes it or not. He is a hero. He is an amazing kid,” said Tim.

Knowing Tim is in her son's corner, Donna Gammon says Austin has blossomed.

“Oh, I mean what he is doing is priceless. You can’t put a price on what he or Heroes 4 Autism is doing for our children,” said Donna.

Angela Flint appreciates Tim's efforts. Angela is a caregiver to twin brothers Logan and Lucian. Both were diagnosed with autism.

Angela says Tim's efforts are vital to helping foster a better understanding of children and adults with disabilities.

“I want everyone to know that these are the best kids. They are so capable of anything,” said Angela.

Some call what Tim Sutton is doing his ministry. For Tim, he's found his calling.

“We want everyone to embrace autism like he has. Whether you have autism or not, embrace it.”

If you would like more information on Tim’s efforts, click here.

Watch CBS 6 News at 6 p.m. Thursdays for Greg McQuade's "Heroes Among Us" reports. If you know of someone CBS 6 should feature, email heroes@wtvr.com. Click here to view more "Heroes Among Us" reports.