💰WATCH & WIN: $600 up for grabs starting Monday morning

RICHMOND, Va. — The CBS 6 This Morning $600-A-Day Visa Gift Card Giveaway begins on Monday and we’re giving away $15,000 worth of gift cards over the next several weeks!

It’s super simple to register to win. Just click here to fill out the entry form. It’s super simple to register to win. Just click here to fill out the entry form.

Then watch CBS 6 News This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m. with Rob and Reba starting Monday to find out if you’ve won!

Once you hear your name, you have until 7 a.m. to call CBS 6 (and verify your identity by providing your secret word, which you filled out on the entry form) to claim your prize.

LIST OF WINNERS

04/15 — ?????

04/16 — ?????

04/17 — ?????

04/18 — ?????

04/19 — ?????

04/22 — ?????

04/23 — ?????

04/24 — ?????

04/25 — ?????

04/26 — ?????

04/29 — ?????

04/30 –?????

05/01 –?????

05/02 — ?????

05/03 — ?????

05/06 — ?????

05/07 — ?????

05/08 — ?????

05/09 — ?????

05/10 — ?????

05/13 — ?????

05/14 –?????

05/15 –?????

05/16 — ?????

05/17 — ?????

Click here for the official contest rules. Must be 18 years or older and reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.