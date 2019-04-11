× Brookland Park theater building put up for sale

RICHMOND, Va. — While neighborhood pressure has turned up the heat on one prominent property along Brookland Park Boulevard, another building considered prime for redevelopment and a potential catalyst for the corridor is now up for grabs.

The former Brookland Theatre building at 115 W. Brookland Park Blvd. hit the market Friday with no asking price. Showings are scheduled to start today, with offers accepted for both purchase and lease, said Porter Realty’s Wilson Flohr, who listed the property for owner Hampton Nash LLC.

The Richmond-based development group, led by Kyle Johnston, purchased the nearly century-old, 6,300-square-foot building in 2016 for $106,000. City property records show the latest city assessment valued the 0.13-acre property at $122,000.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

