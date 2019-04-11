Beto O’Rourke is coming to Virginia next week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Presidential contender Beto O'Rourke is headed to Virginia next week.

The Democratic candidate will visit a number of cities on Tuesday and Wednesday, marking the Commonwealth's first visit this election cycle from a 2020 contender.

A member of O'Rourke's campaign says the declared candidate will host meet and greets, town halls and other events in Norfolk, Hampton, Williamsburg, Henrico, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Alexandria, as well as Prince William and Fairfax counties.

Event locations have yet to be announced.

