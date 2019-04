Award-winning tunes from The Mullins Sisters

RICHMOND, Va. - The Mullins Sisters share deep musical roots in the southwest heart of the Appalachian Mountains and they are known for their pure harmonies. Deanna, Betty and Mary Lou Mullins and band are here to share two songs, "Closer" and "Tin Man". You have the chance to see The Mullins Sisters LIVE on stage this Saturday, April 13th at the Henrico Theater on East Nine Mile Rd at 7pm. They'll be back in Richmond again on Friday, April 19th at Bubba's Bar and Grill. For more information on the band visit https://www.themullins3.com/