20th Annual Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10-K

Named one of the best races in the country Richmond’s biggest block party is the place to be on Saturday, April 13. With 25,000 participants, you’re bound to be entertained— whether it’s by costumed runners, Spirit Groups, live music, or the beautiful, flat course. Throw in a race for kids and a rockin’ post-race party, and you’ve got yourself one of the best social events of the year! Registration accepted race day, but no packet pick-up.

Thursday, April 11, 3-9 p.m. TowneBank Health & Fitness Expo/Packet Pick-Up at Arthur Ashe Center

Friday, April 12, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., TowneBank Health & Fitness Expo/Packet Pick-Up at Arthur Ashe Center

Saturday, April 13, 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Race Day Shuttle Service (advance ticket required)

7-10 a.m., Dress Up & Run Contest check-in near 10k Start Line

7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Bike valet service available on Franklin Street near Pine

7:30 a.m., Blessing of the Runners at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. All are welcome and you don’t need your “Sunday Best” for this worship service! For more info, contact the Office of Vocations, Catholic Diocese of Richmond (804-359-5651).

7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Bag Check available on Franklin near Laurel. Leave your personal items in a safe spot at Bag Check! Just tear the tag off your bib and attach it to your bag for easy identification upon pick up.

8 a.m., Virginia529 Kids Run starts on Park Ave. near Harrison St.

8:30 a.m., Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k START – in waves at Broad St. & Harrison St.

9 a.m.-1 p.m., SUBWAY Post Race Festival

10 a.m., Awards ceremony for overall winners on stage in SUBWAY Post Race Festival

For more information visit https://www.sportsbackers.org/events/monument-ave-10k/