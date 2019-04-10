New Ukrop’s food truck serves classic Richmond food

RICHMOND, Va. — One of the Richmond-area’s most identifiable food brands has joined the food truck game. Ukrop’s introduced its new Great “SLIDINI” food truck to social media fans. The truck is stocked with some of the classic Ukrop’s food that has fed generations of Richmonders.

“Our menu focuses on Slidinis® – White House Roll® sandwiches featuring Ukrop’s classics, elevated with unique ingredients, then grilled to melty perfection,” a Ukrop’s spokesperson said. “Classic accompaniments of Mrs. Marshall’s Potato Salad, Garden Pasta Salad and iconic Ukrop’s baked goods complete each meal. We look forward to seeing you out in the community!”

Started in 1937, Ukrop’s became the go-to grocery store chain in Richmond until it closed in 2010.

Most of the old Ukrop’s stores were converted into MARTIN’S (and now Publix).

While the stores closed, Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods continued supplying other grocery chains with Ukrop’s most popular food.

The new Ukrop’s food truck can be found at the following events.

April 11: Ukrop’s Monument Ave. 10K Presented by Kroger Expo, Arthur Ashe Center (4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

April 12: Ukrop’s Monument Ave. 10K Presented by Kroger Expo, Arthur Ashe Center (11 a.m. – 1 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

April 13: Ukrop’s Monument Ave. 10K Presented by Kroger Post-Race (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

May 3: Friday Cheers, Brown’s Island (6 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

June 1: Richmond Kickers Game, City Field (6 p.m.– 9 p.m.)

