× The Richmond Night Market Season Opener

RICHMOND, Va.– The Richmond Night Market (RNM) is gearing up for the first season of a fresh and unique experience for the region. It Kicks off Saturday, April 13th, a night market in the heart of the City at 17th Street Market. The open air social gathering is every 2nd Saturday of the month, from 5 – 10 pm. Organizers say the Richmond Night Market will highlight creativity, commerce, and community while showcasing the layered and diverse aspects of the artistic scene.

Attendees will be able to shop from local and visiting artists, participate in interactive stations at the Makerspace and the Creative Kids Hangout, and enjoy live music and a DJ to complete the night. The inaugural Richmond Night Market features Hamilton Glass, Studio Two Three, Nerd Squad, DJ Prolific, Bare Soul Yoga, Drums No Guns, the Drew Miles Trio, and others. For more information visit The Richmond Night Market on Social Media.